The Iberia Mall on Admiral Doyle Drive has been acquired by D'Argent Companies, which plans to focus on revitalizing the shopping center in New Iberia. 

The Iberia Mall on Admiral Doyle Drive has a new owner after the site was acquired by an Alexandria-based company for $5 million.

The purchase is part of an expansion effort of D’Argent Companies, a 25-year-old real estate and construction firm that also recently purchased a site in Lafayette.



