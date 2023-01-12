The Iberia Mall on Admiral Doyle Drive has a new owner after the site was acquired by an Alexandria-based company for $5 million.
The purchase is part of an expansion effort of D’Argent Companies, a 25-year-old real estate and construction firm that also recently purchased a site in Lafayette.
“The acquisition marks another expansion for the company’s portfolio in 2023 and will provide new opportunities for growth and development in the New Iberia area,” according to a prepared statement from D’Argent Companies.
The Iberia Mall is located across from Catholic High School and holds local businesses like Simoneaud’s Grocery and Dollar General.
D’Argent plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center to modernize and enhance the shopping experience, and is planning to work closely with tenants and the community to identify and implement improvements that will enhance the mall’s appeal to customers.
“Our goal is to create a vibrant, dynamic shopping destination that serves the needs of the community and provides a great place for people to shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment in New Iberia," Justin Giallonardo, President of Real Estate for D’Argent Companies,” said. “We’re also focused on bringing new dining options in 2023.”,
D’Argent Construction, the company’s construction arm, will conduct self-performed work for the revitalization.
D’Argent Companies has completed more than 200 projects in 10 states and is committed to providing high-quality, well-maintained commercial properties that meet the needs of tenants and the communities they serve, according to the statement.
We’re excited to add The Iberia Mall shopping center to our portfolio,” founder of the company Thomas Giallonardo said. “As a company, we have a long history of revitalizing properties and
creating vibrant, sustainable communities. We look forward to working with the New Iberia community and our tenants to revitalize The Iberia Mall shopping center.