Iberia Parish Animal Control hosting free pet vaccinations April 15th.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., vaccinations will be open to all Iberia Parish residents. Vaccinations include three vaccines for dogs and two vaccines for cats.
Iberia Parish Animal Control hosting free pet vaccinations April 15th.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., vaccinations will be open to all Iberia Parish residents. Vaccinations include three vaccines for dogs and two vaccines for cats.
Dogs may receive the Rabies vaccine, the DHLPP vaccine which covers several viral canine diseases and the Bordetella vaccine. Cats may receive the Rabies vaccine and the FVRCP Vaccine, which covers several viral diseases in cats.
Microchips will also be available to all pets.
As vaccination prices increase, and Southeast Louisiana faces an animal rescue crisis, director of Iberia Parish Animal Control Erica Capak said a majority of the dogs received at the shelter don’t have a Rabies shot, the single required vaccination for pet ownership in Louisiana.
The animal shelter will offer Parvovirus vaccinations to stem a possible rise during Summer. Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease with an 80% mortality rate, according to Pembroke Animal Hospital. Because the virus is extremely heat resistant and lives in the environment for long periods of time, and puppies grow more active and social during warm months, the virus may spread more during Summer months.
“We’re trying to help the public be more responsible with their animals even if they have lacking of funds,” Capak said.
Dogs must be on a leash or in a crate. Cats must be carried in a pet taxi.
Iberia Animal Control asks “patients” to line up starting on Seaway Access Road and continue down Lasalle Road.
Any questions may be directed to Erica Capak, at 337-364-6311.
Reporter/Paginator
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.