President of the Iberia African American Historical Society Phebe Hayes is shown during an event in 2021. The IAAHS is celebrating the creation of a research center dedicated to exploring the history of African Americans in Iberia Parish.  

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia African American Historical Society will be celebrating the opening of a long-awaited Iberia African American Historical Society center for Research and Learning.

Members and friends of the IAAHS are invited to the soft opening, which will take place Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 230 E. Main St.



