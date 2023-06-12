Tycavian Mitchell stands next to one of his biggest inspirations - his grandmother- Patricia Fontenette. She keeps him going through his various businesses - including Tycavian Mitchell Lawn Service. Aaron Gonsoulin photo.
From weed-eating to grass-cutting and basic lawn care, Tycavian Mitchell Lawn Service started four years ago, and the two brothers, Tycavian Mitchell and Malakye, work to make their yard better. Aaron Gonsoulin photo.
If you asked anyone in his family, they would say Tycavian Mitchell is always working towards what’s next.
The co-owner and co-operator with his brother at Tycavian's Lawn Service, a local lawn care business that specializes in lawn care, weed-eating, tree-trimming, pressure washing, landscaping and pretty much any type of lawn restoration.
Mitchell and his brother, Malakye, started the business four years ago after realizing they could profit their work into a sustainable business.
For Mitchell, 20, a product of New Iberia, the business of lawn care like everything else he does, comes easy to him.
“I like to do all types of work,” Mitchell said. “Anything, and I know I can get it done. And I am motivated to get up everyday and get to work.”
Rates for Tycavian Mitchell Lawn Service depend on various things, including the size of the home, the conditions of the lawn, the length of time it would take and the overall work that is expected.
The summer, especially, is where Michell and Tycavian's Lawn Service see an uptick in their work. With winter behind us and spring already sprung, temperatures in New Iberia and around can reach triple digits. This allows for grass to grow at a faster rate.
While no two days are the same, Mitchell said he and his brother typically are caring for four to five different homes on a given day.
Tycavian's Lawn Service’s lawn service is just one of a handful of jobs that Mitchell has his hand in. Mitchell is in school studying welding with plans to also get his CDL after graduation.
“It's just my drive,” Mitchell said. “I just wanted to expand from just lawn care.”
That drive to work harder and keep going for the Tycavian's Lawn Service co-owner is credited in large part to his late grandmother, Patricia Fontenette.
“She would say ‘Just keep going,’ ” Mitchell said. “So I kept pushing.”
After long days in the sun, soaked in sweat and grass-stains, Mitchell never quits and gives up, for the future is worth the work now. The end goal for him at Tycavian Mitchell Lawn Service is to live comfortably when he's older. Ten, 15 and even 20 years from now, he can retire and look back and be satisfied at what he accomplished with his deception to keep going no matter how hard it got for him.
“I want to relax and not have to worry about anything,” Mitchell said.
You can reach Tycavian Mitchell Lawn Service at 337-551-2478 or Tycavian's Lawn Service on Facebook.