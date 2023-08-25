Frank Jamieson and his wife, Sarah and their children, Seth, Sami Jo and Dylan. Originally from England, Jamieson found God again later in his life and it is something he is forever grateful for. They also have twin daughters, born in October of 2019, Luna and Finnley.
Back in 2015, Frank Jamieson met his wife, Sarah while working for the Royal Rangers Ministry. The two became great friends and married and started a family together. More than 15 years ago, he found faith and the following Sunday was at church and hasn’t left since.
Frank Jamieson found God later on in his life, and he is forever grateful for Him.
As a child in England, Jamieson grew up in the church. Personal addictions in his family forced his mom to bring him to church every time the doors were opened, something that is still thankful for.
When he was 11, Jamieson said he was saved but due to immaturity, his faith didn’t stick with him until many years later. As a youth, he would travel the world.
“I have been blessed to experience different places in the world,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson became a Louisiana resident in 1999 things fell into place without him even trying. His faith always seemed to catch up to him.
“I just kept getting called back here,” Jamieson said. “Ups and downs and a rollercoaster ride happened… and I ultimately ended up finding the Lord again.”
Jamieson said the circumstances in his life that led him back to the Lord was when He made himself real to the Patoutville resident. In the situation he was in at the time, he knew the Lord was with him every step of the way.
After that fateful day, Jamieson showed up at church the very next Sunday and he has been serving him ever since. It has been 15 years since he found God again.
His life is for the better with God in his heart. It's the life he chooses and it's one of those things that he knows he is still on a journey for his faith. He hasn’t arrived.
Jamieson is one who is always looking to help out in any capacity he can. He currently serves at the Church on the Rock-New Iberia. Church on the Rock-New Iberia is an assembly of God church, and a Bible-believing church. They believe the Bible is the written word of God.
“We follow the Assemblies of God guidelines,” Jamieson said.
He wants to help others reach God, that he did so many years ago. His goal, along with his church is to reach out to the community of New Iberia.
“I know people need a connection with Jesus,” Jamieson said. “They really do.”
Jamieson is also part of the Royal Rangers Ministry, which is an activity-based, small group church ministry for boys and young men in grades K-12.
While there, Jamieson met his wife Sarah and her son who was part of the Royal Rangers.
“We ended up becoming great friends and getting married, so we have a beautiful, blended family,” Jamieson said.
Together Jamieson and Sarah have five children, Seth, Sami Jo, Dylan and their twin daughters, born in October of 2019, Luna and Finnley.
Each and every day, Jamieson sees his faith as something real, something of a great importance. And because of that, he wants to live his life following God. His faith forever grounds him and he wants to be sure it's not wasted. And he knows it's not.
“So I just want to make sure I am doing enough,” Jamieson said.”