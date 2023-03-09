I-10 construction to slow traffic in St. Martin Parish From staff reports Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A slow moving operation will take place in the travel lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 to mile marker 117 beginning on Tuesday, March 14, and ending on Friday, March 17.The slow moving operation is required for the installation of raised pavement markers.This work is estimated to take place, nightly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.Construction activity will be performed using a slow moving operation in one travel lane at a time, which may cause drivers to encounter delays.DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with extreme caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Job Market Business Transportation Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Most Popular NIPD investigating major crash on Admiral Doyle Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry History in the making: Yellow Jackets return to Top-28 after 24 years Catholic High's Cinderella run ends with semifinal loss to Calvary Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status Yellow Jackets hit the road after exciting send-off ceremony First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office looking for missing man Tigers take Bulldog Relays by storm Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit