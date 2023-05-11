St. Martin Parish native and Grammy-nominated artist Laura Huval has released a new music video that she said holds a special place in her heart artistically and spiritually.
Huval, who describes herself as a Catholic artist, released her new music for the single “Isaiah 49.”
The video, released earlier this week, currently has almost 7,000 views and even inspired the Diocese of Lafayette to mention the video as “absolutely beautiful.”
Huval told the diocese that the song was her first encounter with the Holy Spirit, and was filmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
“I wanted to capture that childlike awe and wonder in the video,” Huval said. “I pray it brings you penance and hope and reminds you that our great God loves you! As a Catholic musician, sharing the gospel and our faith through song brings me great joy.”
Huval is a Cecilia native and has served as a music minister at St. Joseph for more than 20 years.
According to her biography, she was brought up in a home filled with music and love for the Lord. Her father is the Grammy-nominated Cajun musician Al Berard, who sang in the St. Joseph Church Choir along with Laura and her family.
In July 2021, Huval received the Bishop's Serval Medal in the Diocese of Lafayette for the many years of service to her church parish.
In 2021, Huval's band, Sweet Cecilia, was nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album for “A Tribute to Al Berard, ”exactly 30 years after her father was nominated.