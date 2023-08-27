pond
Ponds are facing a number of problems as hot, dry conditions persist across Louisiana. 

 Matt Faust/LSU AgCenter

A number of phenomena are impacting Louisiana ponds as a result of the extremely hot, dry weather. Most of them involve something called phytoplankton, according to LSU AgCenter aquaculture specialist Greg Lutz.

The characteristic greenish tint of most pond water is the result of single-celled algae suspended in the water.



