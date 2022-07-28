horse racing
A federal order blocking new horseracing rules in Louisiana and West Virginia is prompting calls for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to voluntarily suspend the same in all states.

Western Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty on Tuesday granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, West Virginia, and several horseracing and jockey interests challenging the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nongovernmental agency created by Congress to impose national oversight over thoroughbred racing.



