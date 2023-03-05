Surrounded by posters of old slasher films and heavy metal bands, Jerik Thibodeaux sits on his couch, his pug Travis lazily snoozing beside him. Horror memorabilia adorns his impressive movie collection, which he is eager to show off.
Thibodeaux is a local musician with ties to Acadiana’s small, but blossoming, indie film industry. His latest short film, “Day Trippers,” is just wrapping up its inaugural festival run and features Thibodeaux as the lone survivor in a weekend getaway gone horribly wrong.
The campy slasher flick has steadily gained traction in the indie horror circuit and was named “Best Horror Film” at the Iberia Film Festival, held in July of last year. The short film rose to prominence from a field of 75 applicants, with Festival Director Mark Boyancé crediting the short for its cinematography.
The film has been nominated by six film festivals. In February, it was nominated as "Best Horror Film" by the Kalakari Film Fest and the awards take place this month in India.
This successful festival run is indicative of the hard work put into it.
Indie budgets are tighter than studio backed productions. Roles must be multifaceted on sets like “Day Trippers,” and the traditional lines separating crew from talent are blurred.
What you’re left with is an array of creative minds united under one vision.
“It’s more so to make the project, it’s not about making money, and I think that’s what everybody’s excited for,” explains Thibodeaux. “Everybody’s doing what they can with their resources to make this creative project.”
In addition to acting, Thibodeaux assisted the production team and recorded behind-the-scenes footage for the short’s promotional reel. Erin Broussard, writer/director of “Day Trippers,” said she valued Thibodeaux’s hard work and enthusiasm on set.
“As far as directing him, he’s a dream. I could give him the vaguest idea of what I want, and he would deliver and then some,” Broussard said. “I like having people I know will bring good energy and a great attitude to the set. Jerik is absolutely one of those people.”
Thibodeaux’s interest in acting began at a young age when he made music videos with his friends. As Thibodeaux developed his stage presence in front of the camera, he and friends would take turns filming.
Starting with music videos for his earlier bands, Thibodeaux eventually branched out to comedic shorts as a way to have fun.
“I feel comfortable on camera. It doesn’t bother me because I’ve worked with it for so long,” Thibodeaux said. “I don’t feel pressured by the camera being there.”
Thibodeaux’s love for horror greatly impacts his taste in music, with his heavy metal band Golgathan drawing much of its inspiration from campy horror movies. In one song, “Winged Death,” a ravenous cloud of monstrous mosquitoes descends on the small town of Arnaudville, Louisiana, to drain the residents dry.
Something that draws Thibodeaux to these niche genres is the kinship found within the fan base. Describing both as underdogs, Thibodeaux explains that fans readily bond over this shared interest.
“One thing I like about each is whenever you find a fan, they’re a fan,” said Thibodeaux. “Not everybody likes horror, but when you find a person that likes horror, you’ll be able to deep dive with them.”
This kinship for horror first drew the attention of “Day Trippers” director Broussard, who bonded with Thibodeaux over their shared love of the genre.
After getting to know Thibodeaux and seeing his previous work, Broussard says she envisioned a role for him on “Day Trippers,” praising Thibodeaux for his sense of humor and aptness for physical comedic timing.
These shared passions and interests also permeate the indie industry itself. Individuals with good chemistry on set will return to work with one another on future projects. Local actor Wicken Taylor, who played a lead in “Day Trippers,” describes the indie scene as a community that fosters creativity within its members.
“You are surrounded by likeminded creators who are passionate about film and storytelling,” Taylor said. “When you find your people, you thrive!”
“Day Trippers” director Broussard has expressed her willingness to continue working with Thibodeaux, casting him as the lead in her upcoming horror short set to begin production in the coming months. Although Thibodeaux has not yet met his demise on camera, his odds in this latest short are undoubtedly grim.
Unrelated to this next project, Thibodeaux has pondered several future on-screen deaths for himself, albeit exaggerated.
“I want to be flayed,” said Thibodeaux. “Or, I want to get mauled by a pack of pugs.”
Either way, when Thibodeaux dies, it’s bound to leave you in stitches.