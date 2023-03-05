Surrounded by posters of old slasher films and heavy metal bands, Jerik Thibodeaux sits on his couch, his pug Travis lazily snoozing beside him. Horror memorabilia adorns his impressive movie collection, which he is eager to show off.  

Thibodeaux is a local musician with ties to Acadiana’s small, but blossoming, indie film industry. His latest short film, “Day Trippers,” is just wrapping up its inaugural festival run and features Thibodeaux as the lone survivor in a weekend getaway gone horribly wrong.



