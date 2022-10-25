Centuryfarmcolorbrownlogo

 LSU Ag Center

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more.

The application period for the program runs from July 1 through Dec. 31 each year. The LDAF says it is looking forward to having Louisiana’s farm families join the recognition program to highlight the families’ legacy in agriculture



