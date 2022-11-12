A variety of local and state leaders turned out to Bouligny Plaza Friday evening to give their respects to the American veterans who have served their country and made sacrifices to the nation.
The Veterans' Day event was put on by the Iberia Veterans Association and emceed by Iberia Parish President and veteran himself, Larry Richard.
The annual event was especially large during this year’s celebration, with local residents lining all the way down Bouligny Plaza from the gazebo to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion to support the cause of honoring veterans local and national.
The Iberia Community Band, a local group of musicians who play a variety of music, was also part of this year’s event and provided one of the most elaborate versions of the national anthem that an Iberia Veterans Association event has seen in years.
Speakers for the event included State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, who took a moment to take the veterans and also give notice about a recent constitutional amendment he authored that was overwhelmingly approved by the voters during the Nov. 8 election.
“This week I was especially proud to be from Louisiana because Tuesday the voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment I authored to offer a property tax exemption for our disabled veterans,” Beaullieu said. “It was very appropriate that it happened on this special week, and it was the least we could do to honor their sacrifices.”
Beaullieu also remarked on the importance of Veterans Day as an annual observance to pay respects for veterans.
“There are times in our lives when someone does something for us that is so kind and generous that both the doer and the receiver know we can never pay them back,” Beaullieu said. “All we can do is offer our sincere thanks, and tonight is one of those occasions.
“There’s little we can do to show our full appreciation but tonight we want to give all of the veterans and their families a sincere thank you.”
Other speakers included State Rep. Blake Miguez, who mentioned another bill that will allow veterans and those serving in the military above 21 to carry a gun without a license.
“As of Aug. 1 our veterans have constitutional carry rights to carry a firearm and protect temselves and their loved ones,” Miguez said. “There’s a lot of bickering on the federal and state levels but we can all come together for our veterans, we are the greatest country on this planet because of the sacrifices our veterans have made.”
“I can tell you as majority leader in the House and one of New Iberia’s representatives that the strongest thing I have is my voice, and I wouldn’t have that if it wasn’t for the sacrifices of the veterans and everything they’ve done,” Miguez added.
Other speakers of the night included Mayor Freddie DeCourt, who mentioned the recent work done on the Veteran’s Memorial in Bouligny Plaza as a collaboration between the City of New Iberia and the Iberia Veteran’s Association, and Sheriff Tommy Romero who also gave a special thanks to veterans locally and nationally.