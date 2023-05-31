While many spent the Memorial Day holiday at the grill and off from work, the Iberia Veterans Association put together a program to bring out the true meaning of the holiday Monday evening.
The annual Iberia Veterans Association event brought together scouts, public officials and even a local band to Bouligny Plaza in order to honor the men and women who died while in service to the country.
“Memorial Day is and has always been about the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price so we the American people can enjoy freedom,” Iberia Industrial Development Foundation director and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Mike Tarantino said at the event. “Today we solemnly remember those who gave all and sacrificed for our freedom, our families and our country.”
The packed house at Bouligny Plaza included a color guard who brought flags to the gazebo to begin the program, followed by music from the Iberia Jazz Band .
Those speaking included State Rep. Beau Beaullieu and State Rep. Blake Miguez, who brought legislative updates for veterans affairs at the event.
Beaullieu said an initiative to give certain disabled veterans a 100 percent property exemption that began this time last year had passed in the voting booth for the entire state.
“It was started by Andrew Ward who’s an Acadiana native, so it’s local people and we should be proud,” Beaullieu said.
Beaullieu also mentioned a bill that had recently gotten to the governor’s desk to dedicate Admiral Doyle Drive as Veterans Memorial Drive.
“It’s on the governor’s desk and we’ll have Admiral Doyle as a veterans memorial,” he said.
Other speakers included pageant royalty and veterans who also spoke about what the Memorial Day holiday meant to them.
The Iberia Veterans Association puts on a variety of events in Bouligny Plaza throughout the year to pay tribute to military-related holidays. Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day, the Fourth of July and similar events are organized by the organization to bring tributes to the military and veterans throughout the year.