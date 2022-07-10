Edwards: 'We have to be prepared'
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, discusses flood conditions with the late Marty Trahan in this 2016 file photo. The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve a plaque dedicated to Trahan.

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve a plaque dedicated to former District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan at Wednesday’s meeting.

The plaque will be in memory of the councilman who died earlier this year, and will use $1,535 if approved by the Iberia Parish Council.

The council will also vote on a resolution amending the 2022 Fire Protection District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $1.2 million to recognize bond proceeds and appropriate the expenditures associated with the bond.

In other business, the council will vote on a resolution amending the 2022 General Fund Budget in the amount of $3,260 to provide additional travel and travel funding necessary for Registrar of Voters office employees to maintain CERA certifications for their occupation.

The council will vote on a resolution appointing Crystal Arceneaux to the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, representing Education, for the remainder of a two year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Darlene French.

The council will vote to appoint Terry Leblanc to the Waterworks District No. 3 Board for the remainder of a five year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Migues.

Finally, the council will vote on a resolution appointing one member to the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 for the remainder of a five year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Wilfred Manuel. Those applying for the position include Caymen Crappell and Larry Darby.

The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.



