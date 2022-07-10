The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve a plaque dedicated to former District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan at Wednesday’s meeting.
The plaque will be in memory of the councilman who died earlier this year, and will use $1,535 if approved by the Iberia Parish Council.
The council will also vote on a resolution amending the 2022 Fire Protection District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $1.2 million to recognize bond proceeds and appropriate the expenditures associated with the bond.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution amending the 2022 General Fund Budget in the amount of $3,260 to provide additional travel and travel funding necessary for Registrar of Voters office employees to maintain CERA certifications for their occupation.
The council will vote on a resolution appointing Crystal Arceneaux to the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, representing Education, for the remainder of a two year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Darlene French.
The council will vote to appoint Terry Leblanc to the Waterworks District No. 3 Board for the remainder of a five year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Migues.
Finally, the council will vote on a resolution appointing one member to the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 for the remainder of a five year term to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Wilfred Manuel. Those applying for the position include Caymen Crappell and Larry Darby.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.