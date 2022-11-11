{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}ST. EDWARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Following are the honor roll students for St. Edward Elementary School for the first grading period:{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}{span class=”s2”}PRINCIPALS LIST{/span}{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}FIRST GRADE:{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Branson Alleman, Greyson Armstead, Evangeline Bourgeois, Paisley Camacho, Cooper Delcambre, Rory Dundas, Olivia Gonsoulin, Lucille Humes, Coerte Indest, Lilah Kidder, Luke Landry, Erin Lundberg, James Popp{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}SECOND GRADE:{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Addison Barras, Brenton Broussard, Ayden Dronet, Strykr Frederick, Carson Fremin, Noah Hulin, Joseph Landry, Nathan Landry, Thomas Landry, Juliet Miller, Reid Perello, Kennedi Theriot, Marie-Agnes Valls, Olivia Wisby{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}THIRD GRADE:{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Emrie Boutte, Ella Comeaux, Hudson Crochet, Parker Delahoussaye, Henlee Duhon, JB Gates, Katherynne Hebert, Jessi Jacob, Annalyse Moore, Jacques Romero, Noah Viator{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}{span class=”s2”}A/B HONOR ROLL{/span}{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}FIRST GRADE: Rhyan Bennett, David Bourgeois, Amelia Doumit, Wyatt Dugas, Rhett Hebert, Huxley Jones, Finn LaGrange, Alivia Landry, Grace Landry, Lakynn Landry, Eugenie Lemoine, Cecilia Miller, Levi Norris, Miller Pharr, Caroline Pommier, Hawken Pourciau, Emily Primeaux, Ryan Reynolds, Lillian Robicheaux, Elise Spadoni, Sawyer Stroud, Eleanor Thomson{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}SECOND GRADE: Aspen Boutte, Imani Broussard, Mason Broussard, Ruth Bryant, Hudson Derouen, Sawyer Ditch, Hudson Doerle, Islei Johnson, Ky’Relle Lewis, Tai Nguyen, Victoria Patout, Ollie Peltier, Mia Pilarro, Isla Prince, Tripp Robison, Charles Salsman, Haddley Simien{/span}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}THIRD GRADE: Luke Barthelemy, Graham Boggs, Cooper Breaux, Luke Burley, Liam Colley, Holden Daigle, Cohen Delcambre, Noah Dupre, Christian Francis, Beckham Frederick, Aline Gachassin, Eleanor Humes, Nash LaBauve, Evely Landry, Lilah Landry, Aubree LeBlanc, Blaise LeBlanc, Ezry LeBlanc, Lucy LeBlanc, Owen LeBlanc, Thomas LeGlue, Adele Lemoine, Adalyn Lewis, Lauren Lewis, Hagan Poirier, Kennedy Rankin, Jordyn Sampy, Cole Trahan, Annalise Viator, Easton Viator{/span}
