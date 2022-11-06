BELLE PLACE ELEMENTARY
Following are the honor roll students for Belle Place Elementary for the first grading period:
PRINCIPALS LIST
FIRST GRADE: Paisley August, Jeremiah Barnes, Daveah Blanchard, Grant Colomb, Ari Guidry, Aubree Hebert, Micah Lewis, Londyn Metz, Peylin Romero, Jameson Saintes, Lorenzo Sarmientos, Asad Simon, Charlotte Sonnier, Emma Sonnier, Liam Sonnier, Ainslee Touchet, Brooklyn Williams, Kaislee Williams. Kobi Willis
SECOND GRADE: Bennett Boyer, Lena Doumit, Kyela Jackson, Mollie Kirk, Alexander Latiker, Luke Leleux, Piper Mullins, Clive Prudhomme, Cullen Stansbury
THIRD GRADE: Amelia Leleux, Cosette Prudhomme
FOURTH GRADE: Aubrielle Bourque, Ami Guidry, Taryn James, Adalyn LeJeune, Malay Nelson, Tiara Riles, Braxton Stevens
FIFTH GRADE: Andrew Leleux
SIXTH GRADE: Rebekah Henson, Laila Hunyh
A/B HONOR ROLL
FIRST GRADE: Teagan Adkins, Daxton Alford, D’ Andre Cross, Hudson Derouen, Emersyn Dworaczyk, Owen Edwards, Emery Frederick, Bryla Harrison, Tristen James, Sarai Jones, Quincy Marks, Lilyona Mayon, Ahnaleigh Patout, Cael Prince, Arya Thibodeaux, Sidney Williams
SECOND GRADE: Vivienne Antoine, Mallory Belaire, Andrew Brasseaux, Noelle Broussard, Tyson Crofton, Dyllan Cross, Trae Ducharme, Clemintine Gachassin, Richard Garcia, Bridgette Gary, Kyle Garza, Naomi Haylock, Aaron Henslee, Luke Lacoste, Aubrey Lanie, Simon LeBlanc, Liilian Leleux, Karsen Malbrough, Laila Metz, Gia Ortis, Kingston Patout, Rilyn Pellerin, Kadence Randle, Jaxon Segura, Skyler Vital, Easlynn Williams
THIRD GRADE: Bailey Deslatte, Elouise Francois, Amelie Fruge, Jackie Landry, Cora Pourciau, Christopher Powers, Trace Robertson, Kale Sigue, Steven Truong, Ryckein Von Allmen, Grant Young
FOURTH GRADE: Camillia Archangel, Libby-Kate Bost, Courtney Brown, Xzaviene Galentine, Talon Jenkins, Syler Kidder, Marilyn Kuepper, Eli Lancon, Ti’Ana McDuffie, Zaidyn Robinson, Noah Scott, Kadience Segura, Madison Shelton
FIFTH GRADE: Cindy Bernard, Chloe Deslatte, Mikayla Dore, Ke’Nae Fontenette, Jorian Girouard, Jayden Perez, Rayne VonAllmen
SIXTH GRADE: Aivynn Bourque, Alysa Latiker, Patrick McCroskey, Andrew Nguyen, Kyzer Palmisano, Cort Trim, Masie Turner
