HONOR ROLLS HONOR ROLLS - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANDERSON MIDDLE SCHOOLFollowing are the honor roll students for Anderson Middle School for the first grading period:PRINCIPALS LISTSEVENTH GRADE: Donovan Derouen, Allen Seabble, Jhonn Sisagooth, Cambre Spencer, Jimmy WilliamsEIGHTH GRADE: Luther Antoine, Jaylen Fontenette, Diamond Lambur, Travis Moses A/B HONOR ROLLSEVENTH GRADE: Adalyn Breaux, Jordyn Daniels, Lisa Delhommer, Isabella Derouen, Micah Desormeaux, Kylo Douangpanya, Kenia Escobar, Brandon Gonzalez, La’Niyah Grier, Derion Jackson, Jaden Keobupha, Carson Melancon, Adam Morvant, Kaylynn Pathammavong Allison Poole, Aleecia Rubin, Avery Sayanthone, Kennli Taylor, Katie Viengvilay EIGHTH GRADE: Brylee Angelle, Alyse Archon, Benjamin Basden, Nancy Bounpheng, Emaleigh Broussard, Dalayjia Davis, Ciera Gary, Karson Hargrave, Kaden Jackson, Joshua John, Linh Tam Le, Daniel Lin, Caydence Maturin, Hannah Maturin, Estella Poirrier, Shyasjah Polidore, Dakota Ransonet, Tuksaorn Saensane, Makenzie Vice, Melia Williams, Zaylee Williams, Zoey Wilson Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anderson Middle School Honor Roll Student School List Grading Honor Principal See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Most Popular Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Iberia; Tonight's drawing is for $1.2 billion Talented Tigers: St. Martinville stacked with talent ahead of their final district game HONOR ROLLS - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Despite late conflict, DU banquet-goers have a sweet time, raise more than $58K MARRIAGE LICENSES - OCTOBER 23, 2022 Lady Jackets show courage in 3-1 loss to Southside 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run Sampay pockets elusive Classic win with a 10.99-pound limit in the Basin MARRIAGE LICENSES - NOVEMBER 6, 2022 Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit