ST. EDWARD SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students for St. Edward School for the third grading period:
PRINCIPALS LIST
FIRST GRADE: Branson Alleman, Evangeline Bourgeois, Cooper Delcambre, Olivia Gonsoulin, Lucille Humes, Coerte Indest, Lilah Kidder, Luke Landry, Erin Lunberg, Miller Pharr, James Popp, Hawken Pourciau, Emily Primeaux, Ryan Reynolds, Lillian Robichaux
SECOND GRADE: Aspen Boutte, Brenton Broussard, Mason Broussard, Ayden Dronet, Strykr Frederick, Carson Fremin, Joseph Landry, Nathan Landry, Thomas Landry, Juliet Miller, Tai Nguyen, Reid Perello, Kennedi Theriot, Olivia Wisby
THIRD GRADE: Emrie Boutte, Hudson Crochet, Beckham Frederick, Katherynne Hebert, Eleanor Humes, Adele Lemoine, Annalyse Moore, Hagan Poirier, Kennedy Rankin, Jacques Romero
A/B HONOR ROLL
FIRST GRADE: Greyson Armstead, Rhyan Bennett, David Bourgeois, Paisley Camacho, Addison Deare, Amelia Doumit, Wyatt Dugas, Rory Dundas, Rhett Hebert, Taynslee Holliday, Huxley Jones, John Luke Kidder, Alivia Landry, Grace Landry, Cecilia Miller, Levi Norris, Austin Schaubert, Elise Spadoni, Sawyer Stroud, Eleanor Thomson
SECOND GRADE: Addison Barras, Imani Broussard, Ruth Bryant, Hudson Derouen, Sawyer Ditch, Hudson Doerle, Landon Guidry, Briggs Hotard, Noah Hulin, Islei Johnson, Ledger LaBauve, Dawson LeBlanc, Victoria Patout, Mia Pillaro, Bentley Pridgen, Isla Prince, Haddley Simien, Marie Agnes Valls
THIRD GRADE: Luke Barthelemy, Graham Boggs, Cooper Breaux, Luke Burley, Liam Colley, Ella Comeaux, Wyatt Cox, Holden Daigle, Parker Delahoussaye, Cohen Delcambre, Henlee Duhon, Noah Dupre, Aline Gachassin, JB Gates, Jessi Jacob, Evely Landry, Lilah Landry, Aubree LeBlanc, Ezry LeBlanc, Lucy LeBlanc, Owen LeBlanc, Thomas LeGlue, Adalyn Lewis, Lauren Lewis, Jordyn Sampy, Cole Trahan, Easton Viator, Noah Viator
