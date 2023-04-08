HONOR ROLL HONOR ROLL Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. CHARLES ELEMENTARY SCHOOLFollowing are the honor roll students for St. Charles Elementary School for the third grading period:PRINCIPALS LISTFIRST GRADE: Kshaun George, Kynslei Toussaint. Jhai Williams, Skylon Williams, Bailee August, Bry’lonn Davis, Erinae Gilbert, Kiara NunezSECOND GRADE: Cataleyah Delahoussaye, Brenon Gilbert, Vera Chitamphone, Sa’niya GreenTHIRD GRADE: NoneFOURTH GRADE: NoneFIFTH GRADE: NoneSIXTH GRADE: NoneA/B HONOR ROLLFIRST GRADE: Kei’mon Abraham, Priya Charles, M’Ahavia Johnson, Kane Alexander, Cayson Boudreaux, Tamarey Brown, Ladarrius Davis, Jordy Gibson, Dakota Grant , Rodney Hurst, Carnell Narcisse, Brylee WelchSECOND GRADE: Edward Archangel, Karl Gunner, Messiah Harding, Ja’sion Sparrow, Kayden Claypool, Auden Anderson-Freeman, Corley Harrison, Ry’Asia Lumpkin, Caison PolidoreTHIRD GRADE: Khloe Declouet, Justice Gibson, Trevon Lewis, Xavia MoloFOURTH GRADE: Zoey Tran, Saniya Banks, Christopher Lockett, Jaiden NarcisseFIFTH GRADE: Taniyah TibbsSIXTH GRADE: D’Ontrane Alfred, Dylan Charles, Deandre Rhine, Ja’Kyrie Green, Camille Williams Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week Breaux's Flowers under new ownership Eight-plus pound reds carry SFA crew to big win in opener New Iberia's Johnny Indest is an 'unbeatable treasure' and Citizen of the Year Westgate’s Francis makes history at Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Catholic High's Bernard, Wassell sign with colleges Honor roll students for St. Edward School announced Marina progress underway DIVORCES Fishing tournament cheaters enter guilty pleas Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit