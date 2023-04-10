HONOR ROLL Honor roll students for St. Charles Elementary School Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Charles Elementary School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are the honor roll students for St. Charles Elementary School for the third grading period:ST. CHARLES ELEMENTARY SCHOOLPRINCIPAL'S LISTFIRST GRADE: Kshaun George, Kynslei Toussaint. Jhai Williams, Skylon Williams, Bailee August, Bry’lonn Davis, Erinae Gilbert, Kiara NunezSECOND GRADE: Cataleyah Delahoussaye, Brenon Gilbert, Vera Chitamphone, Sa’niya GreenTHIRD GRADE: NoneFOURTH GRADE: NoneFIFTH GRADE: NoneSIXTH GRADE: NoneA/B HONOR ROLLFIRST GRADE: Kei’mon Abraham, Priya Charles, M’Ahavia Johnson, Kane Alexander, Cayson Boudreaux, Tamarey Brown, Ladarrius Davis, Jordy Gibson, Dakota Grant , Rodney Hurst, Carnell Narcisse, Brylee WelchSECOND GRADE: Edward Archangel, Karl Gunner, Messiah Harding, Ja’sion Sparrow, Kayden Claypool, Auden Anderson-Freeman, Corley Harrison, Ry’Asia Lumpkin, Caison PolidoreTHIRD GRADE: Khloe Declouet, Justice Gibson, Trevon Lewis, Xavia MoloFOURTH GRADE: Zoey Tran, Saniya Banks, Christopher Lockett, Jaiden NarcisseFIFTH GRADE: Taniyah TibbsSIXTH GRADE: D’Ontrane Alfred, Dylan Charles, Deandre Rhine, Ja’Kyrie Green, Camille Williams Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Most Popular Romero, DeRouen stay consistent, win La. Bass Cats tournament at Toledo Bend Honor roll students for Delcambre High School The Dream Team: How one ESA alumnus helped LSU win a national championship Priority for the American Sugar Cane League Lao New Year Festival in Broussard gaining national attention Honor roll students for St. Edward School announced Loreauville to dedicate Acadian Odyssey Monument Agents cite two Lafayette men for gross littering in Vermilion Parish Road work for Acadian Acres starts Monday ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit