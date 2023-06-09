HONOR ROLLS Honor roll students for Belle Place Elementary School Jun 9, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Belle Place Elementary School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLE PLACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLFollowing are the honor roll students for Belle Place Elementary School for the fourth grading period:PRINCIPALS LISTFIRST GRADE: Jeremiah Barnes, Daveah Blanchard, Grant Colomb, Hudson Derouen, Owen Edwards, Aubree Hebert, Londyn Metz, Jameson Saintes, Lorenzo Sarmientos, Asad Simon, Charlotte Sonnier, Emma Sonnier, Liam Sonnier, Kaislee Williams, Kobi WillisSECOND GRADE: Mallory Belaire, Bennett Boyer, Noelle Broussard, Tyson Crofton, Lena Doumit, Mollie Kirk, Alexander Latiker, Karsen Malbrough, Thomas McCroskey, Clive Prudhomme, Cullen Stansbury, Skyler VitalTHIRD GRADE: Barry Clements III, Bailey Deslatte, Alyssa Floris, Amelia Leleux, Cora Pourciau, Cosette Prudhomme, Trace Robertson, Ryckein VonAllmen, Grant YoungFOURTH GRADE: Ami Guidry, Taryn James, Malay NelsonFIFTH GRADE: Chloe Deslatte, Andrew LeleuxSIXTH GRADE: Rebekah Henson, Laila HuynhA/B HONOR ROLLFIRST GRADE: Teagan Adkins, Daxton Alford, Paisley August, Kaelyn Benjamin, Michael Cline, Emersyn Dworaczyk, Ari Guidry, Bryla Harrison, Tristen James, Sarai Jones, Micah Lewis, Quincy Marks, Lilyona Mayon, Cael Prince, Madison Romero, Peylin Romero, Arya Thibodeaux, Ainslee Touchet, Brooklyn Williams, Sidney WilliamsSECOND GRADE: Vivienne Antoine, Andrew Brasseaux, Owen Dauhpine, Trae Ducharme, Kyle Garza, Bridgette Gary, Naomi Haylock, Aaron Henslee,Kyela Jackson, Christian Johnson, Simon LeBlanc, Lillian Leleux, Luke Leleux, Laila Metz, Piper Mullins, Gia Ortis, Kingston Patout, Rilyn Pellerin, Easlynn WilliamsTHIRD GRADE: Kainen Bonin, Mason Floris, Amelie Fruge, Jackie Landry, Jacob Leleux, Christopher Powers, Jensen Ransonet, Kale SigueFOURTH GRADE: Libby-Kate Bost, Aubrielle Bourque, Maya Boutte, Oakley Johnson, Eli Lancon, Adalyn LeJeune, Ti’Ana McDuffie, Tiara Riles, Zaidyn Robinson, Noah Scott, Kadience Segura, Madison Shelton, Braxton Stevens, Kingston WilliamsFIFTH GRADE: Ke’Nae Fontenette, Kynsie Girard, Ayden Landry, Aubri Migues, Da’Marie Polite, Rayne Von AllmenSIXTH GRADE: Aivynn Bourque, Isabella Espinosa, Rebekah Henson, Lucas Huynh, Laila Huynh, Alysa Latiker, Patrick McCroskey, Kyzer Palmisano, Aubree Robinson, Cort Trim Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Most Popular Grab & Go gets ribbon cutting Long-time tinting business finds new home in New Iberia Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office seize over $160,000 in drugs, 'save 170,000 lives' Three Teche-area players honored on LBCA All-State teams Delcambre's LeBlanc, Loreauville's McLin named to LSWA Class 2A All-State team New Iberia’s 5 Star Elite team puts in big performances in Youngsville Council to discuss Cleco prices DIVORCES A cultural sharing of Acadian heritage and cuisine Iberia Parish man arrested for livestock theft Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit