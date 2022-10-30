HONOR ROLLS HONOR ROLL - OCTOBER 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EXCELSIOR COLLEGE PREPARATORY ACADEMYFollowing are the honor roll students for Excelsior College Preparatory Academy for the first grading period:PRINCIPALS LISTSEVENTH GRADE: A’Niyah Johnson, Brock Wesley, Kayanni StaggEIGHTH GRADE: Lyric Joiner, Brayden DerouenNINTH GRADE: Jhori BessardTENTH GRADE: Tre’Aunna HypoliteELEVENTH GRADE: Jordain Broussard, Alainia Davis, KynzeThibodeauxTWELFTH GRADE: Aaron Brown Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll School Student Grade Excelsior College List Tre Aunna Hypolite Grading See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit