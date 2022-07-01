house
The house on St. Peter Street voted for demolition is not even visible due to overgrown foliage. The house was approved for demolition by the New Iberia City Council. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

A house that has been cited by local residents as not only dilapidated but also a traffic nuisance was voted to be demolished by the New Iberia City Council.

The house stands on the property located at 510 W. St. Peter St. and has several structural issues including holes on the roof.

“The maintenance is horrible,” Building Inspector Jimmy Landry said at the June 21 council meeting. “The plumbing and electrical work all need to be repaired.”

After several attempts at notifying the owner of the property, Landry said no contact had been made regarding the home.

Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid added that the house had been a problem for her district since before she took office, and has received several complaints regarding the structure.

“I can tell you we’ve received several complaints,” Johnson-Reid said. “There’s homeless people going in and out and animals in the yard.”

Johnson-Reid added that the house has no front door and several missing windows.

“It is a very unsafe structure,” she said. “It’s also a traffic hazard because people can’t see when they have to turn.”

Johnson-Reid recommended that the house be demolished, which was unanimously approved by the council.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt added that the overgrown grass and other objects around the house will also have to be removed in order for the house to be demolished as well.



