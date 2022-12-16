It wasn't the holiday lawn displays nor the postcard picturesque sunny skies on Dec. 6 that allegedly attracted the attention of 27-year-old Dartanion Boutte. Instead it was a cardboard box potentially filled with gifts sitting at the doorstep of a well manicured home on the 1400 block of South Patout Street in New Iberia that was simply too irresistible to pass up.
Perhaps the intoxicating spirit of the holidays had overcome Boutte as he walked up the home's sidewalk, stepped over a deflated Christmas inflatable and onto the home's front entryway under an awning of twinkling holiday lights. As captured on an Amazon Ring doorbell camera, Boutee snatched the holiday themed cardboard box not addressed to him and jogged off.
Like uniformed and armed Christmas neighborhood elves, New Iberia Police were able in short order to locate Boutte after he had dashed away like a Grinch after first being confronted by the not so holly jolly homeowner. Upon a search of Boutee, police discovered organic greenery which was not a sprig of holly, but instead what is suspected to be an unwrapped package of illegal narcotic.
Boutte now faces charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
"Our department will continue to work with our community to hold these thieves accountable, said New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor. "At this time of year, I would encourage everyone to be diligent and lock your vehicles and not leave any valuables visible. Security cameras and neighbors looking out for each other are also encouraged."
Residential package theft, more commonly known as "porch piracy," is a growing crime trend nationwide as 90 percent of American consumers say they have had an online purchase delivered to their homes at least once in the last 30 days according to consumer research company, C+R Research.
Citing C+R Research results from its "Package Theft Statistics Report," the average cost of a porch package theft is $112.30. Reports from other consumer research companies estimate the theft cost can average as high as $160. While the federal government does not reliably track the values of home package thefts, estimates range as high as $210 million nationwide over a 12-month period.
According to The Guardian, since Sept. of 2019, eight states have passed laws specific to porch piracy. Five other states currently have laws pending addressing parcel thefts from residences. Louisiana currently does not have a law passed specific to porch piracy nor has a bill pending..
The frequency and prominence of porch package thefts created a National Day of observation that falls on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, known as National Package Protection Day. This year it fell on Nov 30.
The goal of National Package Protection Day is to raise awareness of theft prevention of package goods delivered to a person's home. Among the most widely used tips are:
• Track your package and use delivery alerts
• Do not leave delivered mail and packages unattended
• Add delivery instructions to have packages placed in a specific spot at your home
• Request a signature for delivery
Some retailers advise online shoppers to ship their packages and have them held by in-store lockers or stored at the retailer's location. Amazon.com is known for partnering with local retailers to hold packages inside a store's inventory for online buyers to pick up at a time of their convenience.