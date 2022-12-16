porchpirate

Dartanion Boutte now faces charges of theft and possession of marijuana after his alleged porch piracy was caught on camera at a New Iberia home.

 Submitted Photo

It wasn't the holiday lawn displays nor the postcard picturesque sunny skies on Dec. 6 that allegedly attracted the attention of 27-year-old Dartanion Boutte. Instead it was a cardboard box potentially filled with gifts sitting at the doorstep of a well manicured home on the 1400 block of South Patout Street in New Iberia that was simply too irresistible to pass up.

Perhaps the intoxicating spirit of the holidays had overcome Boutte as he walked up the home's sidewalk, stepped over a deflated Christmas inflatable and onto the home's front entryway under an awning of twinkling holiday lights. As captured on an Amazon Ring doorbell camera, Boutee snatched the holiday themed cardboard box not addressed to him and jogged off.



