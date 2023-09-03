The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum to introduce candidates for Louisiana House Representative Districts 48 and 49.
The forum consisted of four candidates. District 48 saw Republican candidate Beau Beaullieu attend. District 49 saw Republican Candidates Sanders Derise, David Eaton and Jacob Landry.
District 48 Democratic candidate, David Levy, was absent from the forum despite being scheduled.
Keeping taxes level or reducing taxes was a universal position amongst the candidates. Simplifying the tax structure was another key idea for each of the candidates.
The primary method of each candidate in attracting and keeping businesses was removing the “red tape” or government regulation from business.
To attract business to Louisiana, Landry also discussed improving the workforce through vocational training and local investments.
"Showing them that we do have the workforce for them to locate here. That's investing into our local vocational schools and making sure they have what they need to prepare the workforce for the companies to come here," Landry said.
Beaullieu said the Louisiana tax system which requires businesses to manage varying taxes between parishes essentially pushes companies away.
"We need to do a better job at our personal income and our corporate income, at lowering and flattening our tax code as much as possible to make it simple to comply with. It’s possible to lower rates and increase revenue when you attract more business," Beaullieu said.
Eaton claimed the primary way to build wealth and attract new business to Louisiana is supporting the oil and gas industries.
"Oil and gas is the lifeblood of Louisiana. Growing up, Highway 90 was booming and I remember driving down Highway 90 and there were businesses everywhere, it seemed like they were growing. We have to have oil companies come back to Louisiana, drill again in Louisiana and then we can start the process of getting businesses here," Eaton said.
The primary way to revitalize the oil and gas industry in Louisiana is through tort reform and lawsuit protection, according to Derise.
"We have to be more friendly. South of Interstate 10 there's four drilling jobs. If you look back five or six years, you probably had a hundred jobs. When companies want to come here, they need to know that their families and their businesses are protected,” Derise said.
Unlike his constituents, Derise also emphasized a focus on education and youth development to attract businesses.
"We have to make sure our kids are taken care of and educated. We have to help our teachers be the backbone of our society, pay them what they deserve and uncuff their hands and let them do what they need to do," Derise said.
Eaton said he believes a voucher program is the key to open a dialogue on improving schools and ensuring advancement for students.
"We pay into the system, we should be able to choose where our kids go to school and the money should follow the kids,” Eaton said
Enforcing accountability is key to ensuring success in schools, according to Landry. He believes leadership within schools should serve to advance the school instead of meeting quotas.
"I look at the school system almost as a business. We need to hold certain people accountable. If you have a failing school to say, hey listen, you have to get your business in order. We will give you this much more to get it straight, but we can't just keep throwing money at bad leadership and bad methods," Landry said.
Beaullieu said we should simply let teachers create and lead curriculum based on their experience. Teachers understand what actually goes into educating our youth, and should be able to inform and guide each other's practices.
"Let's listen to our teachers. They’re the ones in the classrooms. Look, I'm married to a teacher, and I’m not telling her how to run her classroom, it’s just that easy," Beaullieu said.
Each candidate thanked the Chamber for hosting and the crowd for attending. Taking the time to sit and listen to the politicians ensures voters make more informed decisions, and the candidates appreciated the opportunity.