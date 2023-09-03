Candidates
Candidates Beau Beaullieu, Sanders Derise, David Eaton, and Jacob Landry answer questions prepared by the chamber of commerce.

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum to introduce candidates for Louisiana House Representative Districts 48 and 49.

The forum consisted of four candidates. District 48 saw Republican candidate Beau Beaullieu attend. District 49 saw Republican Candidates Sanders Derise, David Eaton and Jacob Landry.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

