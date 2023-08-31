The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Senate districts 21 and 22 political forum gave candidates a fresh introduction to New Iberia voters.
Vying for state senate for District 21 were Republican candidates Robert Allain, Henry LaGrange and Stephen Swiber.
District 22 saw Republican candidates Hugh Andre and Blake Miguez, Independent candidate Dexter T. Lathan and Democratic candidate Phanat Xanamane.
The forum consisted of questions proposed by the community regarding local issues and the candidate's solution. The chamber took the questions submitted, and put them through a review process from the board. Each candidate had a set period of time to answer each question ranging from one to two minutes.
The primary focus for most candidates was education reform, tort reform and attracting business.
Despite repeated mentions of bringing jobs to the area, Xanamane mentioned the new Solar Factory bringing 700 new jobs to the region and how we should invest in small community businesses. Swiber said the region should focus on developing infrastructure and incentives that allow businesses to support themselves, both businesses moving in and local entrepreneurs.
“It's not about the handouts, it's about how easy it is going to be to do business when I get here. They want to see good hospitals, they want to see good education. They want to see an environment that allows them to thrive. The people of this district are some of the most entrepreneurial people in the country,” Swiber said.
Nearly every candidate placed an emphasis on workforce training and certifications. Many candidates proposed an increase in vocational training as an alternative to traditional college, but Andre proposed it as a potential fall back plan. If students receive vocational training early in development, they can graduate and attend college if they choose, but if it doesn't work out they can still make a living and be productive in the community.
When addressing education, every candidate agreed on an increase in pay for teachers, but each offered different ways to reform the classroom. Miguez focused on stopping what he called “youth indoctrination.”
Xanamane discussed green vocational training and after-school programs. Allain focused on maintaining standards when they aren't being met. LaGrange emphasized recruiting more teachers, while Swiber emphasized giving those educators the power to teach creatively. Andre said that discipline in the classroom and giving teachers freedom to guide students are the key factors.
Louisiana faces a consistent outbound migration problem. Between 2020 and 2022, amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Louisiana's population decreased by 67,500 people.
Between prices and limited options, insurance access is a driving factor of outbound migration.
Miguez cited issues like repeated hurricanes, which drives up home insurance and drives out insurance companies. According to Miguez, recent incentives are drawing insurance companies back into the state.
“It's going to take a little bit of time and hopefully we don't have any hurricanes here soon, but our insurance market will improve,” Miguez said
Xanamane, on the other hand, placed a focus on alternative solutions, like addressing climate change causing disasters and harsh environments as well as driving insurance rates.
“Climate change is here and it's happening and we need to be able to adapt to this so that we can tackle these issues together. If we want to address auto insurance, maybe we should start looking at public transportation and really promoting that in our areas,” Xanamane said.
Swiber, instead, emphasized infrastructure improvements and preparation for future storms to reduce damages and lower homeowners insurance.
"We have a claims problem. For every dollar they've gotten in premiums in the last 5 years, insurance companies have lost $1.5. That is not sustainable. We need to be ready for the next storm before it gets here because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Swiber said.
In their opening statements, each member gave a relevant summary of their backgrounds, with many coming from the private business sector, but two stood out. Miguez is the only candidate with prior legislative experience, while Xanamane is a first-generation Laotian immigrant, who he said, embodies the American Dream.
Allain is a sugarcane farmer and wants Louisiana to compete with other states. His primary focuses are insurance reform, tax reform, tort reform, and education reform. His motivation for running was watching both his sisters get educated in Louisiana and then leave for better opportunities.
LaGrange is a real-estate broker and small business owner who served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the St. Mary Parish Government for 27 years. He wants to apply his background to insurance, education and workforce reform.
Swiber believes this region has the “recipe for success” between the hardworking people, the culture, and their resources. He wants to capitalize on the opportunity these bring.
Andre is a first generation sugarcane farmer. He led several projects to economically revitalize multiple local businesses. He said he wants to use his experience to bring common sense to Baton Rouge.
Lathan is a religious man. He said his fight is beyond New Iberia in Baton Rouge and beyond.
Miguez served as the District 49 representative for eight years and is the House Republican majority leader. His focus is on stopping outbound migration, creating job opportunities, improving education and lowering insurance costs.
Xanamane worked with Envision Da Berry for 12 years running projects like the community garden and farmers’ markets. He wants to build better relationships in the community and promote unity under a common cause. His platform focuses on the green economy, youth development, neighborhood revitalization and lowering the cost of living.
District 21 covers all of St. Mary Parish and parts of Terrebonne, Assumption and Lafourche Parishes.
District 22 covers parts of Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin Parishes East of Lafayette. It includes most of New Iberia.
Every candidate thanked the Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event and the audience for attending.