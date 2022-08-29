Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sliman Theater was filled to the brim with local residents looking to ask U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins questions regarding political and legislative updates in Washington D.C.

Higgins, who will be seeking re-election this coming November, spoke for several minutes in what seemed more like a sermon than a political speech during certain portions of the town hall meeting.



Tags