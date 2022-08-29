The Sliman Theater was filled to the brim with local residents looking to ask U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins questions regarding political and legislative updates in Washington D.C.
Higgins, who will be seeking re-election this coming November, spoke for several minutes in what seemed more like a sermon than a political speech during certain portions of the town hall meeting.
Some of the topics touched on included the Republican incumbents takes on President Joe Biden, recent legislative updates and culture war issues.
“We almost lost America,” Higgins said. “Unbelievably, there are forces within our own nation that seek to destroy the nation that gave birth to it.”
However, Higgins said he was “optimistic” about the future of the country and the direction of the upcoming election as well as the presidential election in 2024.
“I am very optimistic about America’s future because we are armed with Aricles I, II and III and we are engaged as a people,” he said. “We’re going to the polls in November and we’re going to restore principled leadership in the government and we’re going to reduce the debt that is crippling generations.”
One of the questions fielded to Higgins included the recent executive order by President Joe Biden to forgive up to $20,000 in college debt.
“I graduated in 1967, didn’t go to college and spent 20 years in the Navy,” one person in the audience asked. “Where’s my $20,000?”
Higgins said the executive order given by the president was not in the enumerated powers of the executive office.
“The founders were quite clear on the enumeration of powers and separation of government, and the executive branch does not have that authority in my opinion,” Higgins said.
He added that the “transfer of debt from one category to another” will be fought on constitutional lines by himself and other Republicans.
When asked for any signs of optimism for the oil and gas industry in Louisiana, Higgins said that resurgence from the energy sector will come with Republican control in Congress.
“The Republicans will have majority control in Congress beginning Jan. 3 this coming year and I believe will win the White House in 2024,” he said. “You can look for a resurgence of that industry very quickly when we gain control.”