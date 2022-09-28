62d6f08671879.image
Congressman Clay Higgins is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster.

 File photo

According to Higgins, since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with Louisiana policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn from the state.



