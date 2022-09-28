Congressman Clay Higgins is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster.
According to Higgins, since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with Louisiana policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn from the state.
Higgins’ bill would amend the U.S. tax code and allow insurers to deduct the cost of providing homeowners insurance and policy payouts following a federally declared disaster. The tax provision would take effect in the event of a major disaster declaration and would be limited to policies within the impacted area. In order to qualify, the insurer would need to maintain policies within the declared disaster zone.
“My bill would reform existing tax code, restructuring the tax burden to encourage insurance availability for Louisiana. After recent disasters, we’ve witnessed insurers abandon the state and terminate policies. This has left Louisiana families with limited insurance options, driving up costs and destroying financial security for scores of thousands of Louisiana citizens," Higgins said in a statement. "My bill would incentivize property insurance providers to remain in the state after a major disaster.
"Further, because insurance is largely regulated at the state level, I am hopeful that our bill can also serve as a model for similar legislation in the Louisiana State Legislature. Insurance companies fleeing Louisiana after a rough hurricane season has been a problem for decades. This bill, enhanced by companion legislation out of Baton Rouge, will finally address the property insurance nightmare in Louisiana, without growing the government or adding regulations.”