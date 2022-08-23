higgins

U.S. Rep Clay Higgins will be holding a town hall in New Iberia Thursday. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins will be holding a town hall meeting at the Sliman Theater on Main Street Thursday.

Higgins will be answering questions and providing updates from his office for his constituents starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.



