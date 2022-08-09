Higgins and Trump

Rep. Clay Higgins, left, has secured the GOP candidate coveted endorsement of former president Donald Trump this week (Facebook photo courtesy Clay Higgins, March 2021).

Rep. Clay Higgins has secured the GOP candidate coveted endorsement of former president Donald Trump this week.

“Congressman Clay Higgins is a fantastic representative for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District! A former law enforcement officer and U.S. Army veteran, Clay is fighting to uphold the rule of law, secure our border, and stop deadly opioids from stealing American lives," Trump shared on social media. Clay strongly supports our great military and vets, defends our second amendment, and champions energy independence.



