Rep. Clay Higgins has secured the GOP candidate coveted endorsement of former president Donald Trump this week.
“Congressman Clay Higgins is a fantastic representative for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District! A former law enforcement officer and U.S. Army veteran, Clay is fighting to uphold the rule of law, secure our border, and stop deadly opioids from stealing American lives,” Trump shared on social media. Clay strongly supports our great military and vets, defends our second amendment, and champions energy independence.
As expected, Higgins warmly accepted Trump’s endorsement.
“I am honored to receive President Trump’s complete and total endorsement. Every time we speak, he is an uplifting, optimistic patriot. He loves America and will always put the American people first. America was stronger, safer, and more prosperous under his leadership. For six years, the president and I have worked together to serve we, the people, and I will continue that mission in Congress.”
Higgins will be in Abbeville today for a Veterans Outreach Clinic. Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and VA issues.
Representatives will be present to help veterans with a variety of benefits and services.
The Veterans Outreach Clinic initiative was launched in 2019 to bring veterans services into communities across south Louisiana. Through the initiative, Higgins saus his office has helped hundreds of veterans access their benefits.