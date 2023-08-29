Kayla Locascio has always loved healing and helping.
The Groom Room was started by Locascio, a person who loves her community, but more importantly, the animals she cares for.
Born and raised in Loreauville, Locascio was a veterinarian technician, or vet tech, which gave her on-the-job training. Working for two local veterinarian clinics in New Iberia, Locascio knew she wanted to remain in the animal industry.
Growing up with an abundance of animals, she knew as she got older that she still wanted to be around them. After giving the chance, she knew this would be the industry she would dedicate her life to.
“To be able to heal an animal, that was big,” Locascio said. “It was an amazing feeling.”
Locascio learned the ins and outs of grooming, a service that pampers dogs with baths and fur care.
“Dogs that require more upkeep,” Locascio said. “We go in and style them based on specifications to just give them a cute look and keep them healthy.”
Grooming is vital to a dog’s health. If by chance their fur becomes matted, it can be painful to the dog and can potentially cause skin issues.
Locascio and company rented a space near the old Baron's Health & Court Club when she first started. After success, she said it took off a lot quicker than she thought. A year later, they grounded themselves and bought the old Domino’s building that was located on Vicnaire street.
“Once we got there, it continued to grow a lot quicker than I thought it was going to.” Locascio said. “It got to a point where I was able to hire multiple bathers and in turn, train them to be groomers and only continued to grow from there!”
Throughout her journey to be where she is now, Locascio credits her husband, Blake, who has given her and their family so much. She is thankful for everything he does. She is also thankful for her mother-in-law, Angella David, who presented her with the idea to get into grooming.
Where they are presently, at 523 North Lewis Street in New Iberia, The Groom Room now offers boarding and daycare, which allows your pup an opportunity to socialize with others, as well as a place to keep your pup overnight. You can either pay for one single day/night depending on the service or as long as you need.
“We wanted to give the area a place that they can trust their dogs to go to.” Locascio said. “As we got bigger, my clients kept asking us if we were going to offer boarding. We decided that this is something the area wants, something our clients want.”
Locascio said she is thankful to New Iberia’s clients, who have made her job worthwhile. As she developed in her grooming techniques, she was able to establish great rapport with her clients who trusted her to care for their animals.
“They stuck with us and they have been amazing,” Locascio. “It's been great.”
Locascio said The Groom Room’s mission is to be a place where the dogs that are cared for trust her and her staff.
“When they come to us, they are happy,” Locascio said. “The owners are happy that the dogs trust us. We can’t groom the dogs without trust.”
Serving this community, one that she has lived in her entire life, Locascio is trying to do her part to grow the community of New Iberia. She sees the opportunity here.
“I don’t want to run to some thriving city and attempt to build my business there because they don’t need it,” Locascio said. “What I want to do is bring positivity and bring new businesses to New Iberia.”