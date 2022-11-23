The Daily Iberian’s annual campaign to raise money for vital non-profit organizations in the area is here, with anyone wanting to help out the needy for the holidays able to contribute to Help the Helpers.
Help the Helpers allows local residents to directly contribute to those needing the most help in the Teche Area by giving money to the nonprofit organizations that directly care for those needing the most help in southwest Louisiana.
The Daily Iberian will highlight each of the non-profit organizations associated with the campaign in the coming issues that provide a variety of services in support of the broader community.
A total of nine nonprofits will be featured during the course of this year’s Help the Helpers program. Those include CASA of the 16th JDC, St. Francis Diner, the Iberia Homeless Shelter, Shepherd’s Food Pantry, Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, Chez Hope, St. Nicholas Social Concern, Angel Paws Adoption Center and Solomon House.
The support offered from the community allowed Help the Helpers to raise almost $15,000 in 2020 that was distributed to those nine organizations to aid in their efforts to better the lives of Iberia Parish’s neediest.
The range of services include organizations like the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center that helps those who need financial, food or utility assistance, to Chez Hope which helps victims of domestic violence and Angel Paws Adoption Center which provides for neglected animals in Iberia Parish.
Every donation will be recognized on our Help the Helpers Honor Roll which will be published in issues of The Daily Iberian. Each new contribution will be added to the list of those who came before. As the list grows longer, it means more support for the good works these organizations provide.
The names of donors will be published unless the donor wishes to remain anonymous.
Donations can be brought to The Daily Iberian or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Make checks payable to “Help the Helpers Program.”
Donors can specify which organization they wish to help, or ask that the money be split among the organizations.