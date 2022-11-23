Help the Helpers
By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Daily Iberian’s annual campaign to raise money for vital non-profit organizations in the area is here, with anyone wanting to help out the needy for the holidays able to contribute to Help the Helpers.

Help the Helpers allows local residents to directly contribute to those needing the most help in the Teche Area by giving money to the nonprofit organizations that directly care for those needing the most help in southwest Louisiana.



