concern
Buy Now

St. Nicholas provides a variety of services for those in the Lydia and Patoutville areas. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Daily Iberian “Help the Helpers” drive benefits nine charities. Donations are split equally unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.

Today we look at St. Nicholas Social Concern.



Tags