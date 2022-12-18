The Daily Iberian “Help the Helpers” drive benefits nine charities. Donations are split equally unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.
Today we look at Solomon House.
What they do: Solomon House is a non-profit outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Located on Center Street in the heart of New Iberia, Solomon House’s primary function is to serve as a food pantry for residents of New Iberia who are at or below the poverty line.
Free groceries are distributed by volunteers every Tuesday morning to approximately 120 families who have registered with Solomon House. Clients of Solomon House must register annually and provide identification and proof of income.
Where they are: Solomon House is located at 520 Center St.
Why they need you: As the primary food pantry in Iberia Parish, Solomon House is also able to share food with St. Francis Diner in New Iberia, Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry in Loreauville, and St. Nicholas Food Pantry in Lydia. The organization also provides emergency assistance as well.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to: Help the Helpers, c/o The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, La 70562.
