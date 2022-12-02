The Daily Iberian “Help the Helpers” drive benefits nine charities. Donations are split equally unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.
Today we look at the Iberia Homeless Shelter.
What they do: As one of the only homeless shelters in Acadiana, the Iberia Homeless Shelter provides critical services for those experiencing homelessness in the Teche Area. Although the shelter originated as specifically for men, federal demands have expanded the organization’s reach to include women and children.
When they’re open: Monday through Friday.
Where they are: 307 Robertson Street
Why they need you: The shelter heavily depends on the charity of local individuals and grants in the Teche Area to stay afloat. The shelter is reliant more than ever on donations to keep the shelter and its mission afloat.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to: Help the Helpers, c/o The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, La 70562.
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helpers drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from the generosity.