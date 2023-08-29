LEED logo
The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center provided economic advancement and support to businesses and organizations around Acadiana.

The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center's Accelerate program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which provided support for minority and low-income rural entrepreneurship for the past two years returns Sept. 6.

Online Applications close Sept. 1, but they will accept walk up applications at the first session Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.



