The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center's Accelerate program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which provided support for minority and low-income rural entrepreneurship for the past two years returns Sept. 6.
Online Applications close Sept. 1, but they will accept walk up applications at the first session Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
The application fee is $25.
The Accelerate program is open to all entrepreneurs or potential entrepreneurs from around the city. The program covers six topics over three consecutive Wednesdays.
They start with the entrepreneurial dream, and move into business strategy, then finance and accounting. It will also include sessions on finding resources when you don’t have any, operations management, and marketing.
The LEED Center is a US Economic Development Administration funded university center. They focus on three areas of economic development: providing technical assistance to economic developers throughout the state of Louisiana, enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship on the UL Lafayette campus, and improving entrepreneurship in underserved communities across Acadiana.
The LEED Center selected New Iberia because it is one of these communities. Dr. Geoff Stewart, director of the LEED Center said a focus on entrepreneurship can bring economic security to the community.
"Entrepreneurship is a vehicle for helping somebody take control of their financial future, we just help them take the wheel," Stewart said.
Stewart likened the program to a prerequisite for a business 101 course as they introduce a variety of topics, but don't give them in-depth exploration. This way, potential entrepreneurs can create a solid place to start.
“It builds a really good foundation from which the entrepreneurs can reach out to the chambers of commerce and economic development centers of the world, where they can then go in and get more assistance," Stewart said.
While the course is best suited for individuals looking to start or expand a business, Stewart said it's important not to exclude anyone interested in entrepreneurship, but might not know where to start.
“This program is really designed for anyone that has a dream of what they would like to do or a side hustle they might want to explore doing full-time, but also, somebody with an existing small business that might need a little bit of help on growing. Everybody starts their journey in a different place. ” Stewart said.
The most influential session of the program for each person depends on their entrepreneurship background, according to Stewart, but there’s one session everyone dreads the most: finance and accounting. Dr. Brad Bolton, professor at UL Lafayette, teaches this session, and Stewart said it's very well received.
However, finance and accounting isn't the most valuable aspect, according to Stewart, but rather the unity and cooperation that the program generates.
"Probably the most valuable piece of this whole thing is being in a room with other people like yourself, who are looking to pursue something, " Stewart said.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt first spoke with Stewart several years ago while looking for ways to expand New Iberia's economy. Stewart recommended the LEED Center's Accelerate Program, which assisted Lafayette and other Acadiana communities with economic development.
The LEED Center conducted a similar program for Iberia Parish 18 months ago, and Stewart said they want to replicate its success. Several local entrepreneurs attended this program including Ellen Nora, executive director of the Solomon House, Bianca Francis, owner of Bianca Bakes Bliss, Chad Gary, owner of Chad’s Mobile Detailing and Alee Khambounleuang, owner of Wasana Food Market.
Nora said she found the entire experience beneficial. The organizers treated the attendees with respect and spoke to them as equals. They ensured everyone progressed together, even with varying degrees of experience. The only real requirement was a vision.
“All of us have a vision, regardless of what stage we are in. Personally, I came away with a renewed excitement for the vision that I have. If they have part two, I’d definitely attend it.”
The most important lesson Nora gained came through cooperation with her peers. The attendees with more entrepreneurial experience helped guide and support the people that haven't taken their next steps. Through this, the program promoted cooperation instead of competition.
“When someone spoke about something they may have been concerned about, those who'd already done it said I can relate to you, I was there, but this is what I did. It ignited the vision in people who had not stepped out but it didn’t hold back the people who already stepped out,”
The program taught attendees to invest in themselves, which gives them the ability to enhance support for their families and communities, according to Nora.
“We have to know it is okay to invest in ourselves. When we invest in ourselves, we have that passion, we have that fire, and whatever comes forth out of that is going to benefit our family and our community,” Nora said.
The LEED Center maintains contact with program “graduates” to ensure they take the right steps, if they so choose.
“They are welcome to continue to engage with us and we are happy to help them continue to grow," Stewart said.
The LEED Center follows an atypical approach to business and finance which ensures participants find an even middle ground between logic and emotions, according to Stewart.
"At the LEED center, we believe it's a combination of head and heart that really makes this program successful," Stewart said.