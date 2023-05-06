BATON ROUGE, La. - The House of Representatives advanced House Bill 1 (HB1) by a vote of 72-33 sending it to the Senate for further consideration.
HB1, along with the other budget bills, collectively work together to appropriate funding for the operation of state government in the next fiscal year (FY 24). It totals $46 billion in its current posture.
"The House has worked diligently to build a fiscally responsible budget," said Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder. “It pays down state debt, making payments towards some of Louisiana's oldest liabilities to our two state retirement systems."
"It gives them the ability and the resources, locally, to reward their educators and address community needs and priorities as they see fit," said Schexnayder. "For fiscal year 2024, that equates to roughly 4% of school systems' payroll costs.”
"The budget remains under the expenditure limit for FY 23 and 24 by $544M even after factoring in spending of surplus and excess dollars on coastal projects, road and bridge projects, and facility planning deferred maintenance projects that will be included in the capital outlay bill," said Representative "Zee" Zeringue, author of HB1. “It also covers the state match needed for federal American Rescue Plan projects."
“Our delegation will continue to prioritize fiscally sound policy that helps fund improved educational outcomes,” said Representative Blake Miguez, Chairman of the House Republican Delegation.
"We owe it to our citizens to find creative solutions that settles some of our longstanding debt and supports competitive pay for teachers to attract and retain talent. Fiscal responsibility and educational excellence go hand in hand. Together, we’re building a brighter future for our children and our state," said Miguez.
