 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Wick Communications veteran Ken Harty has been named publisher of The Daily Iberian. He succeeds Michael Messerly.

Harty, who has spent his career in the news industry, worked for The Daily Iberian from 2002 to 2006. He has also worked at the Wahpeton Daily News and Williston Herald in North Dakota, the Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald in North Carolina, and the Fergus Falls Daily Journal in Minnesota.







