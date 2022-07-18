Emanuel Harding's passion for education led him to quit a lucrative job in the oil and gas industry, and has culminated in his recent promotion to principal of New Iberia Senior High.
Harding, a NISH graduate himself, has always wanted his alma mater to be the place that would become his professional home. Harding said he feels blessed by the opportunity and is excited to become his first school year in the position.
Can you summarize your professional experience in education?
I graduated with Honors from New Iberia Senior High School in 2009. From there I attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 4 years, and graduated in Business Administration majoring in Economics.
I’ve always had a passion for teaching and learning, however I initially pursued a career that was more financially lucrative in the oil and gas industry. After working in that industry for over 2.5 years, my heart continued to be pulled towards education.
In the midst of a mass layoff one afternoon at work, I decided to register for a Praxis II content exam that same Saturday. I knew back then that not only did I want to become a teacher, but ultimately an administrator.
I promised myself that I would work as hard as possible to obtain this goal, no matter how long it took. As soon as my results were released I quickly registered for an alternative certification program (iteach) and notified both my former head coach Rick Hutson, as well as NISH Principal Curt Landry of my intentions on becoming a teacher/coach.
While there was no opening at the time, about five weeks later I received that call from Coach Hutson that one of his coaches had resigned, and there was an immediate opening in my content area. Mr. Landry quickly hired me, thus launching my career in education.
I worked as a Social Studies/Business teacher at NISH from January 2016 until August 2020. I was fortunate to impact many students, and grow tremendously as an educator each and every year. It was during this time that I knew I wanted to cash in on the promise I made to myself to become a school leader, and positively impacting my community through this position.
One day in January 2018 I was at the track coaching for the indoor season and something came over me that the time was now, to make the leap towards earning my masters degree. I disclosed to my wife that not only did I want to enroll in graduate school, but also start a business to help relieve the financial burden of doing so. I graduated with a 4.0 from Lamar University in May 2019. I continued to work at NISH until tragedy hit the world in March 2020. One day while checking my email at a red light on the way to mow a yard, I saw an email sent to IPSD employees stating Westgate had an opening for an assistant principal.
I again got this overwhelming feeling that this was the opportunity that I’d been waiting for. I turned around and went home to immediately apply for this job. I went on to have an amazing two years at Westgate earning Assistant Principal of the Year honors my first year, and being fortunate enough to work among some of the best people I’ve shared a workplace with.
What prompted your interest to become NISH principal?
NISH has always been a place I dreamed of finding a home at professionally. As a little kid playing pee wee football at NISH’s practice fields I wondered what it would be like to go to school there. When I finally got the opportunity it was in those NISH halls where I developed a passion for helping and teaching others.
I knew intrinsically that if I ever became a teacher it would be in that building. Fortunately for me that ultimately came into fruition. After earning my Master’s in Educational Administration, I dreamed of one day working at NISH if that opportunity ever presented itself. As soon as the opportunity did arrive it was a no brainer. I applied as soon as I physically could.
Do you have any goals for your first year as principal?
I’m mostly excited about being a Yellow Jacket again and getting to work with a staff of people who’ve both worked with me, as well as taught me. Since news broke that I got the position I’ve been shown overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our faculty and staff, and I’m excited to lead them into a great school year and beyond!
My first year on the job I would like to restore a culture of academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellence at NISH. I want New Iberia Senior High to be the flagship school in the entire district, where students can have an excellent high school experience in every way possible. I also want to work diligently to increase enrollment. Over the years NISH has been directly affected by lowered enrollment numbers. I’d like to partner with community leaders to do whatever we can as a school system to entice parents to live in New Iberia and make sure our students are regularly attending school.
Any final thoughts?
I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, and my colleagues for helping me earn this distinguished role. Without mentioning every name, I could not have done it without each and every one of you.