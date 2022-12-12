A loaded handgun was found at New Iberia Senior High today after officers arrived at the school and searched a suspected student.
New Iberia Senior High was placed on lockdown this morning after the school’s administration received an allegation that a weapon was on campus, according to the Iberia Parish School District.
According to a prepared statement from Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin, the administration alerted the police at 11:32 a.m. of the incident, and after being placed on lockdown officers searched the suspected student.
The search yielded a loaded handgun and the student was removed from campus by the NIPD.
According to Hulin, students and staff remained safe at all times during the investigation. After
further evaluation, the facility was deemed safe for students to resume normal operations within the school building.
The school communicated with parents via text alert to inform them of the incident and assure them that students remained safe.
The campus remained closed to visitors following the incident, but parents were allowed to check their students out of school upon request. The NIPD remained on campus for the duration of the school day to ensure the continued safety of students and staff.
“The school system would like to thank the NISH Administration and Faculty, the New Iberia Police Department and the NISH parents for their cooperation throughout the incident and for working together to ensure the safety of all students,” Hulin said in the statement.