featured Gumbo Cookoff winners announced BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Oct 9, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 18 Buy Now Lydia Cooking Team finished first place in the Professional Seafood category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now The Cypress Bayou team was awarded the second place prize in the Professional Seafood category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Krewe of Lou finished in third place for the Professional Seafood category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Lydia Food Store took its second first place price, coming in first place in the Professional Non-Seafood category as well. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Stabil Drill was awarded second place in the Professional Non-Seafood category. COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Cypress Bayou was awarded the third place prize in the Professional Non-Seafood category. COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now The Jeff Guidry team finished in first place for the Amateur Chicken and Sausage category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Southern ENT was awarded second place in Amateur Chicken and Sausage. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Peltier Engine Service was awarded the third place prize in the Amateur Chicken and Sausage category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Ring of Fire Cookers took first place in the Amateur Mélange category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Kajun Heat finished in second place in the Amateur Mélange category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Cooking Cousins took the third place prize in the Amateur Mélange category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Brown and Brown took the first place prize in the Amateur Seafood category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Super One Foods was awarded the second place prize in Amateur Seafood. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Peltier Engine Service took third place in the Amateur Seafood category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Kajun Heat came in first place for the Youth Gumbo category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Cooking Cousins was awarded second place in the Youth Gumbo category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Direct Services came in third place for the Youth Gumbo category. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff closed out Sunday afternoon with an announcement of this year's cookoff winners. Lydia Food Store was the big winner for this year's event, winning first place in both the Professional Non-Seafood and Seafood categories. Stabil Drill and Cypress Bayou rounded out second and third place in the Professional Non-Seafood category, while Cypress Bayou came out second in Professional Seafood and Krewe of Lou finished third. In the Amateur Seafood category, Brown and Brown finished first place, with Super One Foods and Peltier Engine Service finishing third. Ring of Fire Cookers finished first in the Amateur Mélange category, followed by Kajun Heat in second place and Cooking Cousins in third. First place for Amateur Chicken and Sausage went to first time competitors the Jeff Guidry Team. Southern ENT came in second and Aggreko Cooking Team finished third. In the Meanest Beans category, Kajun Heat took first place while Got Meat Cookers and Big D's Cooking team came in second and third respectively. Kajun Heat also took first place for the Youth Gumbo Cookoff, followed by Cooking Cousins and Direct Services in second and third. Maison Teche was awarded the Fan Favorite award. Professional Seafood: 1. Lydia Food Store2. Cypress Bayou3. Krewe of LouProfessional Non-Seafood1. Lydia Food Store2. Stabil Drill3. Cypress BayouAmateur Seafood1. Brown and Brown2. Super One Foods3. Peltier Engine ServiceAmateur Mélange1. Ring of Fire Kookers2. Kajun Heat3. Cooking CousinsAmateur Chicken and Sausage1. Jeff Guidry2. Southern ENT3. Aggreko Cooking TeamMeanest Beans1. Kajun Heat2. Got Meat Cookers3. Big D's Cooking TeamYouth Gumbo Winners1. Kajun Heat2. Cooking Cousins3. Direct ServicesFan FavoriteMaison TecheShowmanship1. unROUXly Krewe2. Community Church3. Walker'sDecorations1. IGO Team2. LeBlanc Team3. Optimist ClubUniqueness1. Team Cypress2. Team Action3. Team B&BHumorous1. Clark2. Team Maison3. JD Bank Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brown Seafood Sport Food Gastronomy Got Meat Cookers Kajun Heat Youth Gumbo Cookoff Cooking Category Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 9, 2022 20 hrs ago Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen Razzle-dazzle plays guide Panthers past Ascension Episcopal Field burn smoke results in three related auto accidents, one fatal Too little, too late: Tigers’ fourth-quarter rally falls short against Teurlings Lawsuit settlement rejected by St. Mary Parish Council, others Fisher’s bull red brings home big win; Marks’ speckled trout takes top spot Acadiana 2022 Homecoming King and Queen announced Gumbo Cookoff winners announced Squirrels hard to find, gun down along lake in ’22 season opener Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit