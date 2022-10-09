The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff kicked off Saturday with the Meanest Beans and Cajun Creole Foodfest, bringing thousands to downtown New Iberia to sample food from dozens of vendors.

The annual cookoff is one of Iberia Parish’s most successful festivals each year, and draws in people from all over the country to sample authentic south Louisiana cuisine.

Workers with Nel's Creole Connection serve food at Cajun Creole Foodfest Saturday.
New Iberia Police officers are all smiles while working security at the festival. 
Emma Landry, Alivia Landry and Ava Landry take a photo during Saturday's Gumbo Festival. 
Pageant winner Chacelyn Peltier poses during the festival. 
Cody Nugent Jr. and Emmi Fuller were ready to sell their dish of gumbo during the Youth Gumbo Cookoff. 


