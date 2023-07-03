With the long holiday weekend here, you’ll likely be grilling poolside with family and friends.
The 4th of July is the perfect time to fire up your grill for some juicy hotdogs and burgers, along with all of your barbecue fixin’s.
Around this time each year, it’s estimated that there will be around 150-million hot dogs eaten along with about 750-million pounds of chicken, while only a surprising 190-million pounds of red meat.
Whether it's tradition or not, there is one thing that is for certain: Independence Day is the perfect time to be outdoors (hydrated) with your loved ones for fun and food.
QDog Café owner and trained chef Quinten Adcock has gives us his dos and don'ts for grilling.
What are your tips to getting a good burger?
The sear. The sear and the seasoning. The sear locks in the flavor. And you have to season it right. You also have to look at your grill temp to make sure it's not too hot or not too low. And of course all of the safety things that are involved with grilling.
What type of seasoning do you recommend for a burger?
Different seasonings vary. If you are going to do a homemade burger, I would suggest putting a dijon mustard in the burger. Not much, but it adds a great flavor to it. For seasoning on the outside, there is so much seasoning out there. You just gotta make sure it will work well on a hamburger.
How do you get the perfect sear? Is it your flat top? Is it a grill? Or is it your preference?
It all just depends. When you are on a grill, you are going to have that charcoal flavor on an open flame. When you are on a flattop, you sacrifice some of that, but its more forgiving. It depends on the person themselves. And the 4th of July in the south is the no. one drinking holiday, so it really doesn’t matter what you do with the burger as long as you serve it at the right time.
Is there a perfect blend of meat for burgers? Does 80-20 work best?
Overall, 80-20 is the most common. You definitely want some fat content. If you lower your fat content, it could dry out the burger, so you have to substitute some kind of butter or something to make it juicer.
What kind of hotdogs are best for grilling on the 4th of July?
Nathan's made those things famous in the early 1900s with their hotdog eating contest. A Nathan's hotdog is probably the most common around the 4th of July. It's an all-beef frank. That is what we use.
Can you tell the difference between a hotdog or hamburger when you cook it on the grill versus in your kitchen?
A hotdog or burger on the grill will have that outdoor taste. There is a difference in taste. Whether to say it's better or worse is on the taste buds on the people eating it.
Gas or grill?
Personally, charcoal. That doesn’t say you can’t cook a good burger on a gas grill. Not at all. But a charcoal grill adds extra depth in flavor.
Does ketchup go on a hot dog?
… Yes.
