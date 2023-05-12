Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has joined the Clean BIZ Partnership, a new program created by Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) aimed at reducing and preventing litter, and is asking area businesses to share in the responsibility of addressing the state’s litter problem.
KLB, in cooperation with the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, is asking Chambers across Louisiana to join the partnership and recruit businesses in their area to participate as a Clean BIZ Partner. As part of the new campaign, KLB is providing supplies, recognition and branded marketing toolkits to participating Chambers and enrolled businesses to display in their place of business. The program was created to address a recommendation made from the Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force created by Governor Edwards and chaired by Lt. Governor Nungesser.
“A clean Louisiana is good for business — by doing our part and keeping our businesses litter free, we are giving a great first impression to customers and visitors while positively impacting our state’s economic development efforts,” said Thomas Falgout, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce CEO.
According to KLB Executive Director Susan Russell, a recent litter public attitude survey conducted in Louisiana showed that 89% of those polled stated they believe litter negatively impacts businesses by decreasing revenues.
“Litter is a problem that affects the health and vitality of all communities in Louisiana,” said Russell. “Street flooding, property values, tourism, our state’s image, the environment and our businesses are all impacted by litter — it’s a responsibility that must be shared by all of us, including the business community, to make meaningful change and keep our communities litter free.”
Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and seven University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.