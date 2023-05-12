Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has joined the Clean BIZ Partnership, a new program created by Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) aimed at reducing and preventing litter, and is asking area businesses to share in the responsibility of addressing the state’s litter problem.

KLB, in cooperation with the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, is asking Chambers across Louisiana to join the partnership and recruit businesses in their area to participate as a Clean BIZ Partner. As part of the new campaign, KLB is providing supplies, recognition and branded marketing toolkits to participating Chambers and enrolled businesses to display in their place of business. The program was created to address a recommendation made from the Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force created by Governor Edwards and chaired by Lt. Governor Nungesser.







