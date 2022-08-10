Gray death
Buy Now

The deadly opioid brew called "grey death" (FBI file photo).

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Police believe a deadly drug that first started appearing in Louisiana more than two years ago was among a batch of drugs seized during a raid at a residence on Rene Street Monday, New Iberia police said.

About eight grams of suspected “gray death” was found after members of the Directed Patrol Unit of the New Iberia Police Department executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at a residence located in the 1100 block of Rene Street. The investigation was initiated after a concerned citizen reported suspected illegal narcotics activity.



Tags