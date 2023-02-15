Cypress trees are on track to be added to George Rodrigue Park in downtown New Iberia following the City of New Iberia recently being awarded a $5,000 grant.
The city was selected as a recipient of the Health Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
According to a prepared statement, this year’s grant will add native cypress trees to the George Rodrigue Park, a pocket park constructed in recent years in dedication to New Iberia native and internationally known artist George Rodrigue.
Rodrigue portrayed on canvas his heritage including land, people, traditions and mythology. He studied art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. In the early 1990s his Blue Dog series, based on the Cajun loup-garou legend, catapulted him to worldwide fame while his dark Renaissance-like landscape developed into robust modern masterpieces.
The purpose of the park is to honor, promote and enhance the historical, cultural, artistic, educational, agricultural, mineral and commercial riches and resources of the City of New Iberia and South Louisiana. The park was also designed to preserve the historic treasures of this area and to increase awareness of the children and other citizens of this area by teaching them about the life of Rodrigue.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful' s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.
Through the programs and statewide network of affiliates and partners, the organization provides tools and resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling and beautify spaces.