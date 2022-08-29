Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Iberia Parish will celebrate Grand Réveil Acadien (Great Acadian Awakening) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 9 a.m.-1:45 pm at the Steamboat Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia.

“In honor of our many cultures, the local program has been titled, “Ibérie, Un Gumbo Culturel” (Iberia, a Cultural Gumbo), and we hope you will join us in celebrating what makes us so unique,” said Ebrar Reaux, event planner.



Tags