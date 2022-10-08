breakdown bridges
A breakdown of the number of eligible districts in each DOTD district and the funds each district will receive (Courtesy of Louisiana DOTD)

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that more than 500 local bridges in Louisiana will be eligible for $270 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over the next five years from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program.



