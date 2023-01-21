twitter photo
On Twitter, First Lady Donna Edwards said, "Mrs. Dora Jean, you have been such a light in our lives. You have taught me so much about faith and love. You will be missed beyond measure, and we love you so much. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and matriarch of a Tangipahoa Parish family rooted deep in politics, died Friday morning. She was 87.

The governor announced her death in a statement:



